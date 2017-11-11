MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Muscatine’s annual Candy Cane Hunt has been marked on the calendar.
The annual hunt, sponsored by the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department, is set for 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 in Riverside Park.
Areas will be set up in the green space near the basketball courts for two youth age groups — pre-K through first grade and second through fourth grades.
A limit of seven candy canes per person has been set, with “special” candy canes sprinkled about that can be redeemed at Pearl City Station for a special toy. Cookies and drinks will be available at Pearl City Station after the hunt.
The Candy Cane Hunt will be held in the dark, so bring a flashlight if you can. LED flashlights will be available on site.