MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — A public university in Kentucky has placed all fraternity and sorority social activities on indefinite suspension.

The Murray Ledger & Times reports that Murray State University’s decision comes after a friend of a student died at an off-campus fraternity house slightly more than a week ago and after a rape was reported at an off-campus fraternity house last weekend. The university’s police crime log indicates five incidents of sexual assault have been reported at fraternity houses this school year, along with other crimes.

The vice president for university advancement, Adrienne King, says the suspension “is not a direct reflection of any one particular incident” but rather from a review of national trends and the university’s own reports.

The suspension will last the duration of a review of Greek activity policy and procedures.

