CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — President Donald Trump is nominating the Merrimack County attorney as New Hampshire’s next U.S. attorney.

Scott Murray is serving his fourth consecutive two-year term as county attorney. From 1983 to 2011, he served as the chief prosecutor for the city of Concord.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu recommended Murray for the job earlier this year.

Democratic U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan welcomed the nomination Friday. Both said they look forward to discussing with him how he’d prioritize efforts to combat the opioid crisis. Hassan said she’d also want to discuss the importance of prosecuting drug dealers and the role of drug courts.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.