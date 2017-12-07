TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov.-elect Phil Murphy is planning a trip to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico.
Murphy’s transition office said Thursday that he and his wife Tammy Murphy will be leaving Dec. 15 to visit the island and tour areas hit by Hurricane Maria.
Murphy, a Democrat, is also expected to hold a news conference with Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello.
The visit comes soon after Republican Gov. Chris Christie announced the return of hundreds of New Jersey state police and local officers who were assisting with recovery.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks broadcaster and former Husky star Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s beloved 13 Coins
- Say what? Washington Huskies pull off wild 74-65 upset win over No. 2 Kansas
Murphy takes office Jan. 16.