TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov.-elect Phil Murphy is planning a trip to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico.

Murphy’s transition office said Thursday that he and his wife Tammy Murphy will be leaving Dec. 15 to visit the island and tour areas hit by Hurricane Maria.

Murphy, a Democrat, is also expected to hold a news conference with Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello.

The visit comes soon after Republican Gov. Chris Christie announced the return of hundreds of New Jersey state police and local officers who were assisting with recovery.

Murphy takes office Jan. 16.