TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov.-elect Phil Murphy is heading to Puerto Rico to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Maria.

The Democrat on Friday is scheduled to meet with Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello. Murphy also will receive a briefing from emergency management and health officials. He’ll also stop at a shelter.

Murphy is accompanied by his wife and 21 New Jersey leaders with ties to Puerto Rico.

Murphy takes office Jan. 16.