ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Members of New Jersey’s largest teachers’ union cheered Gov.-elect Phil Murphy as the Democrat promised a kinder relationship than the union had with Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Speaking at the annual New Jersey Education Association convention in Atlantic City Friday, Murphy said voters on Tuesday said they want “an end to the name-calling and the disrespect.”

Christie’s eight years in office were punctuated by sparring with the union.

Murphy has vowed to fully fund public schools, but it’s not clear how he will do that. He said his administration is “going to stop the underinvest in public schools.”

Murphy will have to work with state Senate President Stephen Sweeney, who the union spent millions of dollars trying to unseat. However, the Democrat won re-election on Tuesday.