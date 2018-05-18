TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law a bill giving judges, Cabinet officials and other government officers a salary increase.

Murphy said in a statement Friday that the measure was “long overdue.”

The issue last came up when lawmakers considered raises along with a change in the law to allow governors to profit from the sale of books.

Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie was interested in writing a book, lawmakers said at the time. The current measure would cost more $32 million over the next two fiscal years.

Judges salaries have not been raised in a decade. They would get an $8,000 raise under the bill. Cabinet members haven’t had raises since 2002 and would see salaries go from $141,000 to $175,000.

The bill takes effect July 1.