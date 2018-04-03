TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he’s proposing $100 million in new spending to address the state’s opioid crisis.

Murphy, a Democrat, outlined the proposal at a news conference Tuesday at the Rescue Mission of Trenton.

The proposal contrasts with former Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s pledge last year to spend roughly $200 million on the crisis. But Murphy says only about $90 million of those funds have been spent.

Murphy also says not to expect the money to be spent on television advertising. Christie had appeared in TV and radio spots last year inviting people with substance-abuse problems to seek help.

The proposal comes as Murphy’s $37.4 billion budget begins moving through the Democrat-led Legislature.

A new budget must be in place by June 30.