TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov.-elect Phil Murphy says he’s nominating a fellow Democrat and assemblywoman to lead the state’s Banking and Insurance Department.

Murphy said Tuesday that he will nominate Assemblywoman Marlene Caride to head the department.

He says Caride will have a role in implementing his signature campaign pledge of creating a public bank.

An attorney from Ridgefield, Caride has represented the Bergen- and Passaic County-based 36th Legislative District since 2012.

She says she was “humbled” to be selected and credited her parents who left Cuba for the United States with encouraging her to pursue the “American dream.”

The department regulates the state’s banking, insurance and real estate industries.

If Caride is confirmed by the Democrat-led Senate, she would succeed Richard Badolato.