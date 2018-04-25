NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says “big” and “exciting” changes are underway in his state as his new Democratic administration marks 100 days in office.
Murphy delivered a roughly forty-minute speech at Rutgers University in New Brunswick to commemorate the bills and orders he’s signed. But he didn’t address how he’ll persuade a skeptical Democrat-led Legislature to adopt his proposal to raise taxes by about $1.6 billion.
The governor also pledged a more progressive economic and progressive future and defended his tax-hike proposal, saying the revenue is needed to help make the state stronger and fairer.
He also cited the enactment of automatic voter registration, increased Planned Parenthood funding and a ban of offshore oil drilling as signs of promises kept.
Murphy took over from Republican Chris Christie in January.