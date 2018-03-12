TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said he will be making a “major statement” about New Jersey Transit in his budget address.

Murphy spoke Monday on a radio call-in show on 101.5 FM. Murphy used the roughly 20-minute appearance to preview his first budget address, set for Tuesday.

He didn’t go into detail about what kind of statement he would be making. But he’s said previously that New Jersey Transit was underfunded under his predecessor, Republican Chris Christie. He’s also called the transit agency a “national disgrace,” and has since appointed new leadership.

Murphy also reiterated a pledge to name a “shared-services czar,” to examine how New Jersey could streamline local government. That came in response to a caller who asked how Murphy would cut spending to lower property taxes.