TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy says he’s behind legislation that would offer film and digital companies tax credits to shoot in New Jersey.
Murphy discussed the legislation Monday at an unrelated news conference. He says he backs the legislation despite a potential price tag of up to $425 million .
Murphy, a Democrat, says having more movies filmed in the state could swell pride, union jobs and even diner booths.
The Democrat-led Legislature sent the bill to Murphy’s desk in April. Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie vetoed a similar bill in 2016.
Murphy initially unveiled his support for the legislation Saturday at a film festival in Montclair.
The legislation gives a tax credit against the corporate business and income taxes for certain expenses incurred while making films or other content.