SITKA, Alaska (AP) — Don’t expect U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski to weigh in on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee anytime soon.

The Alaska Republican told a chamber of commerce audience in Sitka that there are “many more weeks to go” before she will publicly weigh in on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports that Murkowski says she plans to visit Kavanaugh sometime in mid-August.

She acknowledges the pressure that’s being placed on her by those who want Kavanaugh confirmed and those who don’t. But she says she intends to do her homework on the nominee and take into consideration the views of Alaskans.

Alaska’s junior U.S. senator, Dan Sullivan, has said he plans to support Kavanaugh.