DENVER (AP) — The parents of a Colorado woman murdered by her husband have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the man.

Frank and Sandra Rzucek filed the lawsuit Nov. 19, the same day Christopher Watts was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing Shanann Watts and their two young daughters.

Watts had previously pleaded guilty to charges of murder, unlawful termination of a pregnancy and tampering with a deceased human body.

Prosecutors said Watts strangled his pregnant wife and smothered four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste. He buried his wife on an oil and gas work site and dumped the girls’ bodies in oil tanks.

The Rzuceks are seeking unspecified financial damages for pain and suffering as well as funeral and burial expenses. The Coloradoan first reported the claim.