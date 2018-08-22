DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police say an Iowa mother is wanted in the slaying of her 5-year-old son who died after a serious assault by her boyfriend.

Warrants have been issued for 24-year-old Jacqueline Rambert and 26-year-old Tre Henderson of Davenport. They face first-degree murder and child endangerment charges.

Police spokesman Sgt. Andrew Waggoner says the couple remains at large Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, Henderson attacked Ja’Shawn Bussell in April, leaving him with head and other injuries that made him vomit and constantly sleepy. Ja’Shawn was eventually taken to a hospital and placed on life support for four days before he died May 1, 10 days after the assault.

Police say Henderson didn’t seek medical help for the injured child.

Court records don’t list attorneys who can comment for the fugitives.