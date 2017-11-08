BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Gallatin County District Court judge has scheduled a two-week trial for a Bozeman man accused of killing his wife with a frying pan.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Wednesday that 33-year-old Jake Collins’ trial is scheduled to start Aug. 13. He is charged with deliberate homicide and felony tampering with evidence in the death of his 32-year-old wife Crystal Collins.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in the Gallatin County jail on $750,000 bond.

Crystal Collins’ mother reported her missing Jan. 2, prompting police to interview Jake Collins. Officers say Collins acknowledged killing his wife, saying he was intoxicated and hit her in the head with a cast-iron frying pan and cut her throat.

___

Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com