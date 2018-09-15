CHICAGO (AP) — The trial of a Chicago police officer facing murder charges in the shooting of a black teen shines a spotlight on a troubled force that has been accused of racial bias, excessive force and a code of silence.

Many big cities share these problems, but one expert says that Chicago is that on steroids.

The city’s police superintendent acknowledges black and Latino residents haven’t been treated properly, but says the department has made changes and more are planned.

While the murder trial of Officer Jason Van Dyke in the October 2014 killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald will revolve around the events of that night, it also will draw fresh attention to the problems the city’s police department has wrestled with for decades.