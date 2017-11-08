MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in finding a man charged with three murders who escaped a northwest Mississippi jail.

The state police agency has added 27-year-old Antoine Adams to its list of top 10 most wanted fugitives.

Police in Mississippi and Tennessee have been looking for Adams since he escaped a jail in Holly Springs, Mississippi, early Sunday.

Adams is accused of killing a man and leaving him in a Mississippi ditch late last year. He also faces two murder charges in Memphis. Adams was arrested in August in Texas and brought to Mississippi.

The agency says Adams may have stolen a 2007 Chrysler 300, with Mississippi tag TAA-810.

A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to Adams’ arrest.