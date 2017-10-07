CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say police officers chased a murder suspect through Charleston and fatally shot the man after he crashed into another vehicle and then into a hotel.
Authorities tell WCHS-TV that 25-year-old Samuel Lanham was fleeing city police and Kanawha County deputies at high speeds Saturday.
He was sought in the Saturday morning killing of Jody Thomas in her home in Clay County.
Police say shots were exchanged after the crash.
Two people in the other vehicle were injured.