MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man who skipped out in the middle of his murder trial was convicted after authorities launched a manhunt to locate him.

Twenty-five-year-old Dwayne Chaney was out on release and attended the first three days of the proceedings. He failed to show up Thursday after police say he cut off his GPS monitoring device.

The Journal Sentinel reports that a jury on Friday found Chaney guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the November 2015 shooting death of 21-year-old Michael Prescott. The charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

It’s the second time Chaney has tried to elude authorities. He was on the run for nearly two years before U.S. marshals caught him in Milwaukee in May.

Chaney was also convicted of having a gun as a felon.

