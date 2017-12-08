BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A man has been convicted of murder for shooting a worker at a famous Buffalo bar.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced the conviction of 27-year-old Jorge Suarez on Friday.
Freddie Dizon was shot in May 2016 in the kitchen of the Anchor Bar.
The establishment is known for developing Buffalo-style chicken wings.
Suarez faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 21.