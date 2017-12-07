BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal jury in Montana has found a man guilty of strangling a woman, pouring gasoline on her and setting her on fire. She died more than two months later.
Jurors on Thursday convicted 20-year-old Dimarzio Swade Sanchez of first-degree murder in the June 2016 death of 28-year-old Roylynn Rides Horse.
Sanchez faces a mandatory life sentence at his March 29 sentencing.
Co-defendant Angelica Whiteman pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting first-degree murder for beating and strangling Rides Horse on the Crow Indian Reservation.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks broadcaster and former Husky star Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
- Say what? Washington Huskies pull off wild 74-65 upset win over No. 2 Kansas
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s beloved 13 Coins
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
Prosecutors say the group was drinking and driving around when Whiteman and Rides Horse got into a fight that continued after Sanchez parked the car.
A passerby found Rides Horse 14 hours after the attack.
She was suffering from third-degree burns and frostbite.