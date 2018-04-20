PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has dismissed murder charges against two teenagers who were among a group of four accused of killing a man outside a Gresham school last June.

Prosecutors had said the teens were part of a group that robbed and killed a 24-year-old man who had marijuana. The boy and girl had been about to enter their senior year in high school at the time of the killing.

Defense attorney Erik Eklund represents the boy who was charged. He tells The Oregonian/OregonLive that the state didn’t have evidence prove a murder case against his client, and the teen passed a polygraph test.

Murder charges are pending against 20-year-old Austin Brown and 22-year-old Andrew McMahon.

They have pleaded not guilty and their trial is scheduled for January.

