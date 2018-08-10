FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting Florida police officer and then taunting other officers has been indicted on first-degree murder charges.
Court documents say 29-year-old Wisner Desmaret was fleeing officer Adam Jobbers-Miller after stealing a cellphone July 21 when he appeared to surrender. Investigators say video from the officer’s body camera shows Desmaret then lunged at Jobbers-Miller, knocking him onto his back. They say Desmaret pulled the officer’s gun from his belt and shot him.
Police say he then taunted other officers and fled before being shot.
A grand jury indicted Desmaret on Friday of first-degree murder and other charges, including grand theft and aggravated assault on an officer.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mount Everest is a 'fecal time bomb.' Here's one man's idea for handling 14 tons of human waste.
- Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
- 11 bodies, 10 of them hanging, found at New Delhi home
- Woman tells police she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
- Judge halts mother-daughter deportation in progress, threatens to hold Sessions in contempt
He’s being held without bond until a first appearance Saturday. It’s unclear if he had an attorney.
If convicted, he could face death or life in prison.