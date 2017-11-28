MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors say a Minneapolis woman killed a Thanksgiving guest apparently for smoking crack in her apartment.

Forty-seven-year-old Anenia Marie Hare is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 69-year-old Edward Caliph. A criminal complaint says Hare invited Caliph for Thanksgiving dinner and got angry when he started smoking crack because he did not ask permission or ask her to participate.

Hare told police she tried to intimidate Caliph by grabbing a butcher knife and an antenna and that Caliph died as they struggled and fell to the floor. An autopsy says Caliph died of homicidal violence.