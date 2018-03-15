DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a man suspected of breaking into a suburban Des Moines home and stabbing a resident.

Court records say 19-year-old Magai Anai-Kur, of Des Moines, also is charged with burglary, robbery and theft. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

The murder charge approved by a Polk County district judge Tuesday replaced a charge of attempted murder that was filed before 77-year-old Robert Howe died in January. Police say he was stabbed on Sept. 3 when Anai-Kur broke into Howe’s Urbandale home and then stole Howe’s minivan.