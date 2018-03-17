ADAMS RUN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they charged a man with murder after he told friends he had killed someone and the body would never be found.

Charleston County deputies say 27-year-old Patrick Gregory was arrested Thursday after burned bones were found in a pile of burned debris behind a home in the Adams Run community.

A sworn statement says investigators talked to four people who said Gregory told them about the killing, including one witness who gave a detailed account of the victim’s death.

Authorities have not publicly identified the person killed or given a motive for the killing.

Gregory remains at the Charleston County Jail. Records did not indicate if he had a lawyer.