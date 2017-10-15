BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois community has unveiled a new mural honoring a local resident who played in the 1933 World Series.
The Rockford Register Star reports the Boone County Arts Council unveiled the mural downtown Belvidere on Saturday. It honors Fred Schulte, who played with the Washington Senators. He hit a 3-run home run to tie Game 5 against the New York Giants. The Giants went on to win the series.
Schulte also played for the St. Louis Browns and the Pittsburgh Pirates. He died in 1983 at age 82.
Among those who attended the unveiling was Schulte’s daughter, Barbara Anderson. She says the whole family was “very excited.”
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Analysis: What went wrong in No. 8 WSU's 37-3 defeat to Cal? WATCH
- How it unfolded: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Bellevue visit
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement
Boone County Museum of History director Anna Pivoras says the museum’s sports room will soon include an area dedicated to Schulte.
___
Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com