BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois community has unveiled a new mural honoring a local resident who played in the 1933 World Series.

The Rockford Register Star reports the Boone County Arts Council unveiled the mural downtown Belvidere on Saturday. It honors Fred Schulte, who played with the Washington Senators. He hit a 3-run home run to tie Game 5 against the New York Giants. The Giants went on to win the series.

Schulte also played for the St. Louis Browns and the Pittsburgh Pirates. He died in 1983 at age 82.

Among those who attended the unveiling was Schulte’s daughter, Barbara Anderson. She says the whole family was “very excited.”

Boone County Museum of History director Anna Pivoras says the museum’s sports room will soon include an area dedicated to Schulte.

