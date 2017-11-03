TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Financial counselors are available at several Munson Healthcare facilities to help people in northwestern Michigan seek health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
The 2018 enrollment period under the federal health care program runs through Dec. 15. About 18,000 northern Michigan residents are covered by health insurance plans provided through the federal marketplace.
Munson Healthcare provides sign-up assistance in Cadillac, Frankfort, Gaylord, Grayling, Kalkaska, Manistee and Traverse City. Coordinator Royleen Martin says the counselors help people review available plans and decide which one best meets their needs.
Failure to have health coverage can result in a penalty.
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Republican tax plan would hit Seattle, Eastside homebuyers dealing with pricey market
- Can Seattle rezone away the racial divide in housing?
- Seven Mariners headed for free agency following the World Series
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'