DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware public health officials are investigating a mumps outbreak linked to a Hispanic dance festival.

Officials have confirmed three cases of the mumps, all involving attendees of the Baile Mejicano event in Wilmington on Feb. 10.

Anyone who attended the dance is urged contact a doctor to determine if they may have contracted the disease and whether they and their close contacts should be vaccinated.

Mumps is a viral infection spread through saliva or mucus from coughing, sneezing or talking. It can also be spread through shared eating and drinking utensils.

Symptoms include fever, aching, fatigue and loss of appetite, followed by swollen salivary glands that can result in puffy cheeks.

Most people recover completely, but mumps can also lead to serious complications.