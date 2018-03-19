PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Multnomah Falls’ lower viewing platform has opened to the public for the first time in over six months.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the platform opened on Monday.

The viewing platform, which sits at the base of the falls, was closed in September by the Eagle Creek fire.

The blaze swept through the Columbia River Gorge and covered nearly 49,000 acres (77 square miles).

Firefighters protected the 1925 lodge from the flames, and it reopened in November.

Many gorge destinations, including most trails in the burned area. Authorities haven’t set a timeline for when the trail to the falls’ upper viewing platform will reopen.

The upper platform remains intact.

