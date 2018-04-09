FERRIDAY, La. (AP) — Two parents and five students have been arrested for fighting at a Louisiana high school.
The Natchez Democrat reports several parents were called to Ferriday High School for a disciplinary hearing Friday after police responded to a report of students fighting, which is said to have begun over spring break.
Investigator Richard Madison says some parents began arguing and administrators asked them to leave campus.
The school and two students tried to break up the brawl and police were called.
Eighteen-year-old James E. Johnson Jr. along the juveniles were charged. Forty-year-old Teyka Gullage and 41-year-old Calbrial L. Smith were arrested on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting. It’s unclear if the accused have lawyers.
The Associated Press does not typically identified juveniles.
___
Information from: Natchez Democrat, http://www.natchezdemocrat.com/