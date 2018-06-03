PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials say several state agencies were targeted by an online malware threat.
WPRI-TV reports the Department of Children, Youth and Families, the Department of Human Services, and the Department of Behavioral Healthcare were among the agencies that experienced technical difficulties Friday due to the threat.
Officials say there is no evidence that personal data was breached, and monthly payments have not been affected. State police, the National Guard and the Emergency Management Agency are working to contain the threat.
Customers are being asked to be patient as minor disruptions are expected to continue.
The departments will be open on Monday.
Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com