SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say multiple people were injured after a car suspected to be involved in a Salt Lake City drive-by shooting crashed after driving in the wrong direction.

KSL-TV reports police responded to a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning in west Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Police Lt. Scott Smalley says the shooting damaged property but no one was injured.

The car believed to be involved in the shooting was spotted a short time later.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce says the car was driving in the wrong direction on state Route 201 and it collided with another vehicle.

Royce says two men fled from car, but two women inside were taken to a hospital.

Royce says a woman was in the other vehicle and was also hospitalized.

___

