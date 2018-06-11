EASTON, Conn. (AP) — Multiple bear sightings have been reported in southwestern Connecticut.
Police say five people called in to report bears in Easton Thursday between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. The callers all said they saw a bear calmly walking through their yards.
Another caller reported seeing a black bear cross the street in Easton Friday around 7:20 a.m.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says 20 bear sightings have been reported in Easton between June 2017 and May 2018.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Supreme Court tie favors Indian tribes in Washington state
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic