PARIS (AP) — A French security official says several people suspected of preparing a possible attack have been arrested in a counterterrorism operation in the Paris suburbs and in southeastern France.
The official says that the arrests Tuesday were prompted by suspicious activity on social networks that suggested an attack was in the works. The official, who was not authorized to be publicly named discussing security operations, would not provide further details.
The operation is still underway in the Val-de-Marne region just southeast of Paris and in the Alpes-Maritimes region, which includes part of the French Riviera and the Alps.
It comes days after a new counterterrorism law came into effect to replace a state of emergency that had been in place since deadly attacks in Paris two years ago.
Most Read Stories
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- You and your dentist may have a bone to pick with Delta Dental | Op-Ed
- $500M hole: How hot economy, city requests punctured Sound Transit’s Lynnwood light-rail budget VIEW
- Blair Walsh's bad day might have cost the Seahawks a win, but give him credit for owning it WATCH
- Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack VIEW