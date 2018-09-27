ATLANTA (AP) — The agency that runs Atlanta’s public transportation system has put forward a $2.7 billion expansion proposal.

It envisions building light rail along a popular urban trail known as the Atlanta Beltline and a light rail link with Emory University, among other projects.

The proposal from the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, or MARTA, is set to be voted on by its board of directors Oct. 4. The initiative is called “More MARTA.”

The agency says in a news release that it would represent the largest transit undertaking in the area in more than four decades. It says the proposal came about after a two-year period of planning and public outreach.

Project funding would primarily come from proceeds of a transit-specific sales tax approved by Atlanta voters in 2016.