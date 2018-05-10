NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The theft of more than two dozen handguns from a Louisiana store has resulted in a nearly five-year prison sentence for one man, and three years for his co-defendant.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans says in a news release that 23-year-old Demarco Jones of Tickfaw and 22-year-old Willie Walker of Hammond were sentenced Wednesday.

The men had pleaded guilty to charges including the theft of firearms in April 2016 from the Tickfaw Auction Company.

U.S. District Judge Kurt Engelhardt sentenced Jones to three years. Walker’s sentence was four years and nine months.

Prosecutors said 25 handguns were stolen during the burglary in Tangipahoa Parish.