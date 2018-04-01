HONOLULU (AP) — The owner of land along an isolated Molokai peninsula says it evicted the company that had been operating mule rides on the Kalaupapa Trail.

Landowner R.W. Meyer Ltd. announced Saturday that Kalaupapa Rare Adventures has been evicted due to failed lease negotiations. The Maui News reported that there was no immediate response to phone or email messages left Saturday with the mule ride tour company.

Guided mule rides have taken visitors down the 26 jagged switchbacks on the cliff to the isolated peninsula since the early 1970s. R.W. Meyer President Paul Meyer said his family-owned company has received several inquiries from other tour companies about entering into a lease agreement to continue the mule rides.