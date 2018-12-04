WASHINGTON (AP) — The special counsel in the Russia investigation is set to give the first public insight into how much information President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser has shared with prosecutors.
Robert Mueller’s team is facing a Tuesday court deadline to file a memorandum recommending a sentence for retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.
The document is expected to lay out at least some details of Flynn’s cooperation since he pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia in the weeks before Trump took office. The filing could also give some insight into the direction of the Russia probe.
Federal sentencing guidelines recommend zero to six months in prison for Flynn. His sentencing is set for Dec. 18.
