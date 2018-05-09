The companies’ arrangements with Michael Cohen show how corporate executives reached outside usual channels to establish ties to a new administration that seemed to play with a new set of rules.

As President Donald Trump took office in early 2017, two corporate behemoths — Swiss drugmaker Novartis and telecommunications company AT&T — were eager to establish ties to an administration that did not operate in the traditional circles of power.

They ended up hiring an unorthodox consultant who promised insights into Trump’s thinking: Michael Cohen, the president’s personal lawyer and longtime fixer.

But in the first meeting with Cohen after he signed as a consultant, Novartis said Wednesday, the company realized he would not be able to deliver. Nevertheless, the drug company paid him $1.2 million for a one-year contract that ended in February.

Similar payments were made by AT&T, which paid a total of about $600,000 to Cohen’s firm for a yearlong contract, according to a person familiar with the agreement. An aircraft manufacturer, Korea Aerospace Industries, also had a contract with Cohen’s company.

The companies’ payments were revealed Tuesday after Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for Stephanie Clifford, a pornographic-film actress who said she had an affair with Trump, released some financial details of a company started by Cohen. Clifford was paid $130,000 by the company, Essential Consultants, to keep quiet about the alleged affair with Trump, an affair Trump denies.

Novartis said Wednesday that it had spoken about the payments to lawyers for the special counsel, Robert Mueller, who is examining Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Novartis said that it had cooperated fully, and considered its role in the matter closed.

AT&T said it was approached by investigators for Mueller late last year, shortly before its contract with Cohen expired. The company also said it cooperated fully.

The companies’ arrangements with Cohen show how corporate executives reached outside usual channels to establish ties to a new administration that seemed to play with a new set of rules. Both companies say they had been seeking insight and advice on how to approach the administration on matters related to their businesses.

Trump’s arrival in office came at a particularly perilous time for both Novartis and AT&T. Trump had threatened to eliminate President Barack Obama’s health-care program, which could disrupt the pharmaceutical industry, and had frequently raised the issue of high drug prices during his campaign. And AT&T had announced an $85.4 billion bid to purchase Time Warner in 2016, and would need the approval of the Justice Department. The department sued to block the deal last year.

But many questions about their relationships with Cohen — and the services he provided — remain unanswered. A onetime personal-injury lawyer and investor in the New York City taxi business, Cohen has no background in the health-care or telecommunications industries. The Treasury Department’s inspector general said Wednesday that it was investigating whether financial records related to Cohen had been “improperly disseminated.”

Stephen Ryan, a lawyer representing Cohen, declined to comment.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are investigating Cohen for possible bank fraud and election-law violations, among other matters, according to people briefed on the investigation.

In court papers filed Wednesday, Cohen’s lawyers denied some of the claims in Avenatti’s report. But they acknowledged that Cohen had received payments from AT&T and Novartis, and that federal authorities had seized records related to the transactions when they raided Cohen’s office, apartment and hotel room last month.