WASHINGTON — A grand jury that worked with special counsel Robert Mueller III in Washington is continuing to work on related matters, including an ongoing investigation of a foreign state-owned mystery company that refused to comply with a Mueller subpoena, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday.

The disclosures came in a court hearing as prosecutors confirmed they continue to pursue loose threads left after Mueller submitted his report Friday to U.S. Attorney General William Barr marking the end of the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. In a summary of the report, Barr said the Mueller probe ended without further indictments, after referring several matters to other prosecutors, including the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell of Washington on Wednesday held the first public hearing involving the secret subpoena fight by the foreign company since it rebuffed a grand jury request last July for documents.

Brian Boone, a partner with the Alston & Bird law firm representing the company, said in court without elaborating that the company wanted to remain anonymous, attorneys in the case said.

Howell then asked David Goodhand, senior counsel to U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu of the District, whether the grand jury impaneled by Mueller remained active. Subpoenas and contempt proceedings related to a grand jury expire when a grand jury ends.

“It’s continuing robustly,” Goodhand said, according to lawyers with the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press, which sought the hearing as part of its requests to unseal materials — including the company’s identity in the cloaked litigation before the federal district and appellate courts, and the Supreme Court.

Howell had set the hearing after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday announced it would not review a lower-court order requiring the foreign financial entity — known in court papers simply as a “Corporation” owned by “Country A” — to comply, finding it in contempt, and imposing a $50,000 daily fine.

Howell also gave each side in the case 30 days to confer about potential redactions to the sealed court motions and hearing transcripts in the case before she makes more of those records public, said Katie Townsend, legal director for the committee, and Theodore Boutrous Jr, who led a team from the Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher law firm assisting the committee.

“We were very grateful the court held a hearing today. The court is clearly focused on assuring transparency to the greatest extent possible under the grand jury rules,” Boutrous said. “We are looking forward to the court’s order and receiving more of the records, and having the case unsealed as soon as possible.”

Boone did not respond to a request for comment. Jean Sexton, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, declined to comment beyond what was stated in court.

Mueller spokesman Peter Carr declined to comment beyond confirming the matter is being handled by Liu’s office.

Townsend and Boutrous said they appreciated that Howell said she would consider whether to release the name of the company, although she held off on a decision after noting the investigation remains ongoing.

Hours after the hearing involving the company, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and special counsel’s office made joint requests for two-week extensions in response to petitions by The Washington Post and other news organizations to unseal records related to the sentencing of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and to the indictment of Trump friend Roger Stone in Mueller’s investigation.

The Post opposed a request by prosecutors to have until April 15 to reply to its unsealing request over the Manafort case records. In the case of the request related to make public search warrants in the Stone case, The Post and other news organizations did not oppose prosecutors’ request to have until April 12 to reply.

Prosecutors in both cases asked for additional time, citing the end of Mueller’s investigation and explaining the matters are “being fully transitioned” to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Manafort, 69, was sentenced to a combined 7 1/2 years in prison this month after being convicted in August at trial in Alexandria on bank- and tax-fraud charges and pleading guilty in September in Washington to two conspiracy counts of hiding millions he earned as an unregistered lobbyist for Ukrainian politicians over a decade and attempting to tamper with witnesses.

Stone, 66, has pleaded not guilty and faces a November trial on charges of lying to Congress and obstructing justice about his alleged efforts to gather information about hacked Democratic Party emails during the 2016 presidential campaign.