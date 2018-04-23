FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A muck-filled car weighing more than 14,000 pounds (6,350 kilograms) has been pulled from the Chena River at the ice bridge.

The Daily News-Miner reports that divers, tow truck operators and state workers hauled the Dodge Stratus on Friday from the spot that’s known for containing submerged vehicles.

Vehicles frequently fall through the Chena River ice at the Pike’s boat launch, which some drivers use as a winter shortcut to reach the Chena Small Tracts neighborhood.

Test the Waters Dive Shop employee Mitch Osborne estimated he’s helped recover more than 50 vehicles from the spot outside Pike’s Waterfront Lodge.

He said he believes the Dodge Stratus they hauled out on Friday had been in the river for a few years.

