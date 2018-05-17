NEW YORK (AP) — The network MTV has temporarily suspended shooting of “Catfish: The TV Show” while it investigates sexual misconduct accusations made by a woman who appeared on it three years ago.

Ayissha Morgan alleges in YouTube videos she was solicited for sex by a “main person” on the show who she identified by a made-up name, “Jack.” She also said she woke up after drinking with a female producer with the woman “on top of me.” At one point, Morgan said she joked with Jack about hiring her as his co-host.

The show’s host and executive producer is Yaniv “Nev” Schulman, who denied the allegations in a statement Thursday.

MTV says in a statement it takes “these allegations very seriously” and will conduct a thorough investigation while the show is on hiatus.

“Catfish” brings couples together who have interacted solely through the internet.