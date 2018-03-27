NEW YORK (AP) — A Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker has been fatally struck by a bus driver at a Queens depot.
According to Newsday , the driver was reversing a bus at the depot in College Point when he ran over a colleague who was directing traffic on Tuesday.
MTA Bus President Darryl Irick says the bus operation is “a very close-knit family” and is in mourning.
A week ago, an MTA track worker was killed in a fall.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man arrested in suspicious packages sent to military sites
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- 4 takeaways from Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com