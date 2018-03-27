NEW YORK (AP) — A Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker has been fatally struck by a bus driver at a Queens depot.

According to Newsday , the driver was reversing a bus at the depot in College Point when he ran over a colleague who was directing traffic on Tuesday.

MTA Bus President Darryl Irick says the bus operation is “a very close-knit family” and is in mourning.

A week ago, an MTA track worker was killed in a fall.

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com