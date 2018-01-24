ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Public transportation administrators from across the state will be in Albany for hearings on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s transportation spending proposals for the next fiscal year.

The Democrat’s state budget plan includes $9.7 billion for the departments of transportation and Motor Vehicles, the Thruway Authority and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs New York City’s transit system.

Thursday’s hearing before state Senate and Assembly lawmakers comes as Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, a fellow Democrat, continue to squabble over capital funding for the beleaguered MTA.

The agency’s chairman, Joseph Lhota, is scheduled to testify along with other MTA officials.

Also expected to offer testimony are various state agency chiefs, local highway department officials, transportation industry leaders and advocacy groups.