RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Department of Transportation says they have reopened a highway in the Lake Tahoe area that was closed to due to snow from an avalanche.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports crews finished clearing snow on Mt. Rose Highway Thursday night.

Officials shut down the highway from Incline Village to Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe.

Transportation department spokeswoman Meg Ragonese says they removed one small vehicle with multiple people inside that had been stuck in snow on the road.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Matt McLaughlin says a separate car was caught at the edge of the slide, but the single occupant was able to escape from the vehicle.

A third car was involved in a crash with a snow plow.

Officials say the driver was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center.

