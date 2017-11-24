GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (AP) — Officials say Mt. Hood Meadows is delaying the start of its season for a few days while the ski area waits for conditions to improve.

Meadows’ 50th anniversary season was supposed to begin full operations on Friday.

However, on Thursday, officials posted on their website that they will not operate the lifts as scheduled.

Officials say they plan to assess the ski conditions Friday and update the public Friday afternoon.

Higher up the mountain Timberline Lodge was open with limited operations.

Mt. Hood Ski Bowl officials said Thursday the ski area would not open this weekend.