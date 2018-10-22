PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Researchers say active fault lines on Mount Hood could potentially trigger a 7.2 magnitude quake that could reach Portland.
KGW-TV reports the recently discovered fault lines to the north, south and southwest of Mount Hood extend to the Columbia River.
Ian Madin of the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries and Ashley Streig of Portland State University found the fault lines during an analysis with new imaging technology. The fault lines were verified through field research.
Streig says the quake would be a short crustal earthquake, and it “would be strong enough to knock you off your feet.”
Streig says the Portland area would likely see “strong ground motions and could suffer liquefaction damage along waterfront areas.”
