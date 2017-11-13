ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) — Workers are trying to complete a makeover of Mt. Ashland Ski Lodge before the busy winter season arrives.

The Mail Tribune reports the workers are adding 1,000 square feet to the lodge by enclosing two decks, relocating the rental shop and creating better guest services. A central stairwell has been moved to one of the enclosed decks, opening up the main floor. The ski and snowboard rental shop has been moved to the basement of the lodge.

The $1.7 million project began in July and is expected to be finished by early December.

___

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/